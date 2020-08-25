Tk 700cr fund set up for BD jobless expat workers





"The Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has taken various programmes including formation of a Taka 700 crore fund for jobless Bangladeshi foreign workers", said Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad.

Under the fund, the affected returnees will get investment credit at 4 percent interest, said the minister, adding that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Expatriate Welfare Bank and the Wage Earners Welfare Board on July 12 for soft loan for rehabilitation of jobless workers.

Elaborating the ministry's initiative, Ahmad said the government has earmarked nearly Taka 10 crore as emergency food and other assistance for vulnerable expatriate workers. The family of each expatriate Bangladesh workers who have expired due to COVID-19 infection will get Taka 3 lakh as soon as possible.

Even the government will give certificate and recognition to the skilled expatriate workers who have been affected due to pandemic and the poor workers family members will be given humanitarian assistance including financial assistance under the social safety net programme, the minister added.

On jobless overseas workers, M Fakhrul Alam, Assistant Director of the Expatriate Welfare Desk, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), said the returnees include 73,311 male and 4,732 female who came to the country between April 1 and August 22.

The highest numbers of 25,653 workers returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which include 24,553 male and 1100 female.

Some 15,389 returned from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) including 13,796 male and 1,593 female. Most of them returned with 'outpass' after imprisonment in different jail terms.

From Maldives, a total of 7,909 workers returned. Workers also returned from Singapore, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, South Africa, Qatar, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, Jordan, Iraq, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Italy, Lebanon, Russia, Mauritius, Turkey, Nepal, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Japan during this time. -BSS

























