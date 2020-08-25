Video
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020
Japanese brands eager to tap potential of China market

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020

XI'AN, Aug 24:  Japanese convenience store chains are bullish about the Chinese market and seek to adjust their business strategies to better meet the evolving demands of Chinese consumers.
FamilyMart, Lawson and Seven-Eleven ranked among the top 10 convenience store brands operating in China last year in terms of the number of outlets, according to a report released by the China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA).
Seven-Eleven currently operates over 70,000 stores worldwide, and considers China the most promising market with unparalleled potential, Shinji Uchida, chairman and president of Seven-Eleven (China) Investment Co. Ltd. said at the 2020 China Convenience Store Convention, held last week in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
The company has more than 30 contracted and dedicated plants in China, and has formed a supply chain covering fresh food production, logistics and distribution, as well as quality control, Uchida said.
With 2,629 outlets in China by the end of 2019, Lawson, another Japanese convenience retailer, has been developing commodities popular with younger consumers.
"In recent years, we are focusing on reviews and recommendations by popular food bloggers to develop more fresh food products that woo young consumers," said Lawson's You Xiaoyan in Shanghai.
There were 132,000 branded chain convenience stores in China by the end of 2019, data by CCFA showed. The number is expected to reach 300,000 by 2022, according to a three-year action plan issued by the Ministry of Commerce.    -Xinhua


