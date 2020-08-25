Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 25 August, 2020, 9:06 AM
latest
Home Business

ICMAB CBC holds webinar on Covid-19, BD economy

Published : Tuesday, 25 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

The Chattogram Branch Council (CBC) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) held a webinar on "Impact of Covid-19 and the Bangladesh Economy going forward" on Sunday evening.
Deputy Minister for Education Muhibul Hassan Chowdhoury M.P, joined in the webinar as the Chief Guest. South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain attended as Special Guest.
The Deputy Minister said Professional Accountants can play a vital role to maintain transparency and Accountability in public and private sector for attaining sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.
Chowdhury thanked CBC for arranging such a timely suited program. He also assured that he will provide his all out support fighting against corruption.
ICMAB National Council Member Imtiaz Alam moderated the event while ICMAB President Jasim Uddin akond and ICMAB CBC President Md. Anisuzzman were the panelists.
CBC Chairman Md. Anisuzzman presided over the webinar.
Jasim Uddin akond and A. k. M. Delwer Hussain requested to the Deputy Education Minister to take necessary steps for promoting the Cost Audit in Public and Private Sectors that helps government cost control and cost effectiveness and also helps to attain sustainable development goals (SDGs) for Bangladesh and to achieve target of becoming middle income country by 2041.
Glaxo Smith Kline (BD), Ltd Chairman Masud khan presented his key note paper by mentioning upcoming challenges and opportunities for Bangladesh economic development.
A large number of Fellow and Associate members and students of ICMA Bangladesh also joined in the webinar.  CBC Secretary Shahidul Hoque gave vote of thanks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India needs more global-sized banks to become $5t economy
PIA to file appeal for resumption of flights to EU
US-Bangla increases flight frequency to Kuala Lumpur
Microsoft defends Fortnite maker in Apple fight
Robi-10MS brings digital skill development courses
HK buyers rush for UK properties after security law
Project launched for safe foods amid corona crisis
Tk 700cr fund set up for BD jobless expat workers


Latest News
Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress chief
3 years of Rohingya crisis: IOM, stakeholders reflect on lessons learned
Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Nearly 2 months since BJMC mills closed, jute workers still not paid
Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fortnite' creator would hurt its games
90 more people infected with coronavirus in Jashore
Govt sincerely working to get COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque
Photojournalist Kajol denied bail
Time yet to come to reopen schools, colleges: cabinet secy
Most Read News
Govt approves antigen test for COVID-19
ACC quizzes Dr Sabrina at jail gate
OC Pradeep among 7 accused remanded again
Woman-daughters tortured: 3 get bail
Coronavirus infected MP Mansur airlifted to Dhaka
Virus deaths reach 3,983 in Bangladesh
2 Rohingyas held with 13 lakh Yaba tablets in Bay
172 countries engaging with global vaccine plan: WHO
Thakurgaon MP Dabirul tests positive for COVID-19
2 siblings hacked dead in front of father
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft