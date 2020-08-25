ICMAB CBC holds webinar on Covid-19, BD economy





Deputy Minister for Education Muhibul Hassan Chowdhoury M.P, joined in the webinar as the Chief Guest. South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Vice President A. K. M. Delwer Hussain attended as Special Guest.

The Deputy Minister said Professional Accountants can play a vital role to maintain transparency and Accountability in public and private sector for attaining sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.

Chowdhury thanked CBC for arranging such a timely suited program. He also assured that he will provide his all out support fighting against corruption.

ICMAB National Council Member Imtiaz Alam moderated the event while ICMAB President Jasim Uddin akond and ICMAB CBC President Md. Anisuzzman were the panelists.

CBC Chairman Md. Anisuzzman presided over the webinar.

Jasim Uddin akond and A. k. M. Delwer Hussain requested to the Deputy Education Minister to take necessary steps for promoting the Cost Audit in Public and Private Sectors that helps government cost control and cost effectiveness and also helps to attain sustainable development goals (SDGs) for Bangladesh and to achieve target of becoming middle income country by 2041.

Glaxo Smith Kline (BD), Ltd Chairman Masud khan presented his key note paper by mentioning upcoming challenges and opportunities for Bangladesh economic development.

A large number of Fellow and Associate members and students of ICMA Bangladesh also joined in the webinar. CBC Secretary Shahidul Hoque gave vote of thanks.

































