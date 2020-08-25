Stocks decline amid profit booking





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, settled at 4762.43 points with a loss of 32.48 points or 0.67 percent. Two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also declined by 5.25 points and 3.22 points to settle at 1645.73 points and 1104.29 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 164,788 trades were executed with a trading volume of 259.45 million securities.

On the other hand, DSE's turnover stood at Taka 7.29 billion from Taka 9.37 billion in the previous session.

Losers took lead over gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 89 securities gained price while 232 declined and 33 remained unchanged.

The market-cap of DSE decreased to 3,611 billion which was Taka 3,616 billion in the previous session.

The top 10 gainers were Express Insurance, NCCBL Mutual Find, Queen South Tex, Miracle Industries, SEML LEC Management Fund, CAMP IBBL Mutual Fund, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 1, Eastern Cables, Kay and Que and Ambee Pharma.

Beximco Limited topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, Grameenphone, Orion Pharma, IFIC, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, BATBC, Square Pharma, Brac Bank and Baraka Power.

The top ten losers were Family Tex, First Finance, Dacca Dyeing, Tung Hai Knitting, Apollo Ishpat, Shinepukur Ceramics, Generation Next, Asia Pacific General Insurance, Keya Cosmetics and AB Bank.









On the CSE indices CSCX and CASPI declined by 39.53 points and 76.32 points to stand at 8208.82 points and 13588.85 points respectively. A total of 11,794,019 shares and mutual funds of 256 companies were traded, of which 61 issues advanced while 161 declined and 34 issues remained unchanged.





Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday amid dull trading marked by profit booking.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, settled at 4762.43 points with a loss of 32.48 points or 0.67 percent. Two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also declined by 5.25 points and 3.22 points to settle at 1645.73 points and 1104.29 points respectively.On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 164,788 trades were executed with a trading volume of 259.45 million securities.On the other hand, DSE's turnover stood at Taka 7.29 billion from Taka 9.37 billion in the previous session.Losers took lead over gainers as out of 354 issues traded, 89 securities gained price while 232 declined and 33 remained unchanged.The market-cap of DSE decreased to 3,611 billion which was Taka 3,616 billion in the previous session.The top 10 gainers were Express Insurance, NCCBL Mutual Find, Queen South Tex, Miracle Industries, SEML LEC Management Fund, CAMP IBBL Mutual Fund, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund 1, Eastern Cables, Kay and Que and Ambee Pharma.Beximco Limited topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, Grameenphone, Orion Pharma, IFIC, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, BATBC, Square Pharma, Brac Bank and Baraka Power.The top ten losers were Family Tex, First Finance, Dacca Dyeing, Tung Hai Knitting, Apollo Ishpat, Shinepukur Ceramics, Generation Next, Asia Pacific General Insurance, Keya Cosmetics and AB Bank.On the CSE indices CSCX and CASPI declined by 39.53 points and 76.32 points to stand at 8208.82 points and 13588.85 points respectively. A total of 11,794,019 shares and mutual funds of 256 companies were traded, of which 61 issues advanced while 161 declined and 34 issues remained unchanged.