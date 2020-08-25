

Set up more tea gardens to raise output, exports: Tipu

The meeting was held via video link from his residence in which Commerce Secretary Dr Md Zafar Uddin, Chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board Major General Zahirul Islam and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce (Exports) Obaidul Azam took part on line.

The Commerce Minister told the meeting that demand for tea is growing in the country while the export demand is also on rise. The industry must do more to meet domestic and external demand.

"The demand for tea is increasing in the country and there is also a abroad. Tea exports need to be increased after meeting domestic demand," he said calling for necessary steps in this regard, said a press release.

Tipu said Bangladeshi tea is in huge demand in many countries including the United States, Pakistan and in the Middle East. He said there is need for increasing tea production and research on new varieties and it needs to increase the number of tea gardens.

He said tea garden owners have to come forward. The government will continue to support the development of the tea industry. There is an opportunity to increase the number of country's tea gardens, this opportunity must be used," he added.

He said the government has adopted a "development roadmap" for the development of the tea industry and is implementing it. Steps must be taken from all quarters to make the roadmap a success.



















