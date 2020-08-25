NBR to frame customs rules for quick release





NBR's customs wing has already prepared a draft of the rules tilted 'Perishable Goods Speedy Disposal Rules-2020' with a provision of releasing goods within 24 hours of submission of bill of entry of imported goods.

Customs will also be able to sell or transfer of seized and unreleased perishable goods that could not be disposed through auction. The NBR has also identified a total of 53 perishable products to come under speedy release and disposal rules.

Officials said NBR had sought opinions from its field-level customs offices, including customs houses, on the draft rules. The rules will be finalised accommodating the opinions to be received from field offices and made effective through issuing a statutory regulatory order (SRO), they said.

They said that the NBR was going to frame the rules as per condition of the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to facilitate ease of doing business. As per WTO-TFA, customs authorities should ensure fast-track clearance of perishable goods.

According to the draft rules, customs officials at customs houses will complete all procedures, including customs assessment and examination to release the import and export goods within 24 hours of submission of bill of entry if taxes and duties are cleared.

There will also be a specific desk or group of officials at customs houses to handle the perishable goods. Importers and exporters will be able to submit bill of entry 24-hour a day using the customs' computer system.

Goods seized for violation of import and export policies, orders and for other reasons such as import of prohibited or restricted goods and unreleased goods will be cleared through auction.

Customs authorities will be able to sell the seized and unreleased goods such as sugar and salt to the government agencies like TCB after determining minimum prices for the goods without arranging auction.









A senior customs official told The Daily Observer on Monday that customs houses and customs commissionerates usually ensure faster clearance of perishable goods by their own best practices. At Benapole customs house, clearance of perishable goods for example takes only several hours, he said.





