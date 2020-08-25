Q2 NPL soared by Tk 36b to Tk 961.16b despite waiver





The central bank data reveals that during the quarter the classified loan was 9.16 per cent of the total disbursement of Tk10.5 trillion by 59 commercial banks.

On the other hand the total default loan in first quarter (January-March) was Tk925.10 billion that was 9 per cent of the total disbursed loan of Tk10.24 trillion.

In the wake of spreading coronavirus the government earlier devised a policy that the customers who took loans but cannot repay their installments will not be termed as loan defaulters during first half of the year but later time frame was extended till September or extension till end of third quarter.

To facilitate private sector businesses the central bank has facilitated rescheduling opportunity that the defaulters with a 2 per cent down payment will be allowed to repay the loan in 10 years with a grace period of one year.

Since the waiver was given in the policy on May 16, 2019, defaulted loans of more than Tk500 billion was rescheduled last year with special consideration. But despite all the given facilities defaulted loans in the banking sector has been rising.

A senior banker said in the upcoming quarter though there may be no new defaulters, but as the old defaulted borrowers are not rescheduling their regular loans, the amount of defaulted loan will soar.

He said once the waiver period till September is expired and the other borrowers can't repay their installments the amount of non performing loans is likely to rise drastically.

A business insider said the given facility of rescheduling loans with a down payment is the government's double standard role between regular borrowers and defaulters.

He said, "We borrowed money and repaid. We pay all the duty and all types of taxes. In the mean time defaulters despite not repaying their loans and interests are enjoying facilities from the government which is discouraging for the honest businesspeople."

However, he hailed the government's policy of giving a waiver to the borrowers that they will not be marked as defaulters during the pandemic once they cannot repay their installments.



















Non-performing loans in second quarter (April-June) of the current calendar year rose by Tk36 billion to Tk961.16 billion despite relaxed rules in installment payment, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB).The central bank data reveals that during the quarter the classified loan was 9.16 per cent of the total disbursement of Tk10.5 trillion by 59 commercial banks.On the other hand the total default loan in first quarter (January-March) was Tk925.10 billion that was 9 per cent of the total disbursed loan of Tk10.24 trillion.In the wake of spreading coronavirus the government earlier devised a policy that the customers who took loans but cannot repay their installments will not be termed as loan defaulters during first half of the year but later time frame was extended till September or extension till end of third quarter.To facilitate private sector businesses the central bank has facilitated rescheduling opportunity that the defaulters with a 2 per cent down payment will be allowed to repay the loan in 10 years with a grace period of one year.Since the waiver was given in the policy on May 16, 2019, defaulted loans of more than Tk500 billion was rescheduled last year with special consideration. But despite all the given facilities defaulted loans in the banking sector has been rising.A senior banker said in the upcoming quarter though there may be no new defaulters, but as the old defaulted borrowers are not rescheduling their regular loans, the amount of defaulted loan will soar.He said once the waiver period till September is expired and the other borrowers can't repay their installments the amount of non performing loans is likely to rise drastically.A business insider said the given facility of rescheduling loans with a down payment is the government's double standard role between regular borrowers and defaulters.He said, "We borrowed money and repaid. We pay all the duty and all types of taxes. In the mean time defaulters despite not repaying their loans and interests are enjoying facilities from the government which is discouraging for the honest businesspeople."However, he hailed the government's policy of giving a waiver to the borrowers that they will not be marked as defaulters during the pandemic once they cannot repay their installments.