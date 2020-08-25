

Government prepares nat’l employment policy- 2020

The drafted National Employment Policy-2020 will create plans to absorb three crore surplus labour within the stipulated time for local and overseas employment.

'We are working on establishing an Employment Department under the Ministry of Labour to produce skilled manpower and provide them with jobs. Under the initiative a draft employment policy has been prepared,' labour ministry additional secretary Sakeun Nahar Begum told reporters on Sunday.

She said that the policy would be finalised incorporating recommendations from different stakeholders.

Nahar said progress in finalizing the draft policy was slow over the last few months due to the COVID-19 outbreak and it would get momentum now as things are becoming normal.

The main purpose of the policy is to encourage self-motivated job creating, discrimination-free, timely full time productive employment generation to help the national achieving rapid development, according to the draft policy.

The draft said that although the country has achieved 7-8 per cent economic growth for the last few years, it requires 18.4 lakh annual job creation at home and 5 lakh abroad to achieve the full employment goal by 2030.

It said as increasing number of graduates and other skilled manpower are annually coming out, they are becoming concerned over the employment opportunities which are not growing enough. So the country should have a roadmap for job creation.

The aim of the policy would be to encourage men and women for full-time productive employment as per their desire and to develop a skilled workforce capable to fill local vacancies and to face global competition, the draft said.

Now, youth unemployment rate is 10.6 per cent and unemployment rate is higher among educated youth, the draft said. Though the youth population is large, the country can't properly utilise them, it said, adding that 62 per cent of the expatriate workers were unskilled.

According to the draft policy, more than 85 per cent of the country's total workforce is engaged in the informal sector and the policy would work to ensure decent work for the informal sector labourers as the sector's contribution to the economy is the highest.

The government is going to formulate the employment policy to utilise the potentials of demographic dividend as the age range of the highest number of people in the country is 15-64, the draft said.

A labour ministry official said that they had sought feedback and will finalise the draft shortly.



























