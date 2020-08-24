

Papiya, husband charged

After framing charges, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka Special Tribunal-1 fixed August 31 to start trial of the case.

The couple Papia and Mofizur, now in jail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the Judge read out the charges before them.

Earlier, the tribunal

rejected their bail petition submitted by their lawyer.

Metropolitan Sessions Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal pleaded for charges framing while their lawyers Abu Fateh Md Golam Fattah and Shakhawat Hossain pleaded to discharge them.

On June 29, RAB Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the couple before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka.

In the charge sheet, the IO said a total of 12 people have been made witnesses, the charges brought against the couple were primarily proven and they should be brought under trial in this connection.

RAB -1 arrested Papiya, her husband -- a former Chhatra League leader -- and their two accomplices Sabbir Khondaker, 29, and Sheikh Taiyaba, 22, from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 22 when they were trying to leave the country.









The elite force members recovered seven passports, 212,270 fake notes worth Tk 25,600, US$11,481, 420 Sri Lankan rupees, 301 Indian rupees and two debit cards from their possession.

RAB later raided Papiya's flats in Farmgate and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign-made liquor, and Tk 5,841,000 cash and credit and debit cards of different banks.

Later, three cases were filed--two with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms and the Special Powers Acts while another with Biman Bandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act-1974.

Earlier on August 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Papiya and her husband for amassing about Tk 6.24 crore illegally. A Tribunal in Dhaka on Sunday framed charges against expelled Jubo Mahila League leader of Narsingdi, Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman in an arms case.After framing charges, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka Special Tribunal-1 fixed August 31 to start trial of the case.The couple Papia and Mofizur, now in jail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the Judge read out the charges before them.Earlier, the tribunalrejected their bail petition submitted by their lawyer.Metropolitan Sessions Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal pleaded for charges framing while their lawyers Abu Fateh Md Golam Fattah and Shakhawat Hossain pleaded to discharge them.On June 29, RAB Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the couple before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka.In the charge sheet, the IO said a total of 12 people have been made witnesses, the charges brought against the couple were primarily proven and they should be brought under trial in this connection.RAB -1 arrested Papiya, her husband -- a former Chhatra League leader -- and their two accomplices Sabbir Khondaker, 29, and Sheikh Taiyaba, 22, from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 22 when they were trying to leave the country.The elite force members recovered seven passports, 212,270 fake notes worth Tk 25,600, US$11,481, 420 Sri Lankan rupees, 301 Indian rupees and two debit cards from their possession.RAB later raided Papiya's flats in Farmgate and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign-made liquor, and Tk 5,841,000 cash and credit and debit cards of different banks.Later, three cases were filed--two with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms and the Special Powers Acts while another with Biman Bandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act-1974.Earlier on August 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Papiya and her husband for amassing about Tk 6.24 crore illegally.