Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:42 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Arms Case

Papiya, husband charged

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Court Correspondent

Papiya, husband charged

Papiya, husband charged

A Tribunal in Dhaka on Sunday framed charges against expelled Jubo Mahila League leader of Narsingdi, Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman in an arms case.
After framing charges, Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka Special Tribunal-1 fixed August 31 to start trial of the case.
The couple Papia and Mofizur, now in jail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the Judge read out the charges before them.
Earlier, the tribunal
    rejected their bail petition submitted by their lawyer.
Metropolitan Sessions Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal pleaded for charges framing while their lawyers Abu Fateh Md Golam Fattah and Shakhawat Hossain pleaded to discharge them.
On June 29, RAB Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the couple before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka.
In the charge sheet, the IO said a total of 12 people have been made witnesses, the charges brought against the couple were primarily proven and they should be brought under trial in this connection.
RAB -1 arrested Papiya, her husband -- a former Chhatra League leader -- and their two accomplices Sabbir Khondaker, 29, and Sheikh Taiyaba, 22, from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on February 22 when they were trying to leave the country.




The elite force members recovered seven passports, 212,270 fake notes worth Tk 25,600, US$11,481, 420 Sri Lankan rupees, 301 Indian rupees and two debit cards from their possession.
RAB later raided Papiya's flats in Farmgate and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign-made liquor, and Tk 5,841,000 cash and credit and debit cards of different banks.
Later, three cases were filed--two with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Arms and the Special Powers Acts while another with Biman Bandar Police Station under the Special Powers Act-1974.
Earlier on August 4, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Papiya and her husband for amassing about Tk 6.24 crore illegally.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papiya, husband charged
ACC sues Pradeep, wife for amassing illegal wealth
Arrest warrants against two Viqarunnisa teachers
Flood situation worsens again in Ganges-Meghna basin
Social safety net schemes stressed for urban poor
Schools unlikely to reopen next month
C-19 transmission grows as people return to city
SC upholds HC order


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft