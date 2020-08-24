ACC sues Pradeep, wife for amassing illegal wealth





Mohammad Riaz Uddin, Deputy Director of ACC, filed the case at the integrated court of Chattogram Divisional ACC office at noon.

The case was filed after a search on Pradeep's asset and receiving central approval from the ACC in preliminary investigation, said the official.

According to ACC Chattogram Divisional Office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.

Then, on April 20 in 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statement of their assets.

In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statement. Following their statement, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore.

OC Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohmmad Rashed Khan on July 31.

















The Anti-Corruption Commission on Sunday filed a case against former Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife for amassing wealth worth Tk 4 crore from unknown sources.Mohammad Riaz Uddin, Deputy Director of ACC, filed the case at the integrated court of Chattogram Divisional ACC office at noon.The case was filed after a search on Pradeep's asset and receiving central approval from the ACC in preliminary investigation, said the official.According to ACC Chattogram Divisional Office sources, the ACC's investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018.Then, on April 20 in 2019, OC Pradeep and his wife were given notice to submit the statement of their assets.In June the same year, OC Pradeep and his wife submitted their statement. Following their statement, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 4 crore.OC Pradeep is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohmmad Rashed Khan on July 31.