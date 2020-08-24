Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:42 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Aritry Suicide

Arrest warrants against two Viqarunnisa teachers

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Court Correspondent

Bail prayers of two teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College have been cancelled by the trial court on Sunday instead the court issued warrants
    of arrest against them in a case filed over 'provoking suicide' of Aritry Adhikary, a ninth-grader.
Judge Md Rabiul Alam of Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court passed the order as the two teachers did not take any steps on the date and the victim's mother Beauty Adhikary gave deposition in the case on Sunday.
The arrest warrants have been issued against Nazneen Ferdous, acting principal of the school and Zinat Akhtar morning shift in-charge.  On December 3in 2018, Aritry was found hanging from the ceiling of her home in the capital's Shantinagar area, hours after she and her parents were allegedly insulted by some teachers of the school.
The next day, her father Dilip Adhikary filed the case with Paltan Police Station accusing three teachers of provoking Aritry's suicide.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papiya, husband charged
ACC sues Pradeep, wife for amassing illegal wealth
Arrest warrants against two Viqarunnisa teachers
Flood situation worsens again in Ganges-Meghna basin
Social safety net schemes stressed for urban poor
Schools unlikely to reopen next month
C-19 transmission grows as people return to city
SC upholds HC order


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft