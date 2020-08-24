Arrest warrants against two Viqarunnisa teachers





Bail prayers of two teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College have been cancelled by the trial court on Sunday instead the court issued warrantsof arrest against them in a case filed over 'provoking suicide' of Aritry Adhikary, a ninth-grader.Judge Md Rabiul Alam of Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court passed the order as the two teachers did not take any steps on the date and the victim's mother Beauty Adhikary gave deposition in the case on Sunday.The arrest warrants have been issued against Nazneen Ferdous, acting principal of the school and Zinat Akhtar morning shift in-charge. On December 3in 2018, Aritry was found hanging from the ceiling of her home in the capital's Shantinagar area, hours after she and her parents were allegedly insulted by some teachers of the school.The next day, her father Dilip Adhikary filed the case with Paltan Police Station accusing three teachers of provoking Aritry's suicide.