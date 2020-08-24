Flood situation worsens again in Ganges-Meghna basin





However, the situation in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin, Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts and the low-lying areas of south-western and south-central coastal regions of the country may improve significantly in next 24 hours as water levels in the regions are receding continuously after rise.

In other places, the flood situation remains steady, despite continuous rainfall from across the country.

The FFWC on Sunday forecast that the inclement weather with rainfall and temporary gusty wind may continue next five to six days. As a result, the flood situation may not improve much during the period.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday forecast light to moderate rain and thunder showers for most places of Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions in the next 24 hours commencing from 6pm.

The same was forecast for many places of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places, the Met Office said in a regular weather bulletin.

It said the well-marked low over West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area was persisting as a low.

The axis of monsoon trough was running through Rajasthan, centre of the low, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.

BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said they have recorded rising trends in many of the rivers including Ganges, Padma and most of the down-streaming rivers and tributaries in the basin.

Water level in the Ganges River increased at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points. But, the river was still flowing below the danger levels at the points respectively. Water level declined in the Padma at Goalundo and Korotoa at Chak Rahimpur and Bogura points respectively and flowing below the danger level.

















