Social safety net schemes stressed for urban poor





Social development workers, economists and civil society representatives made the demand on Sunday while talking to the Daily Observer.

Expressing their concern over this section of people hard hit by the current Covid-19 pandemic they said the government must take necessary steps and ensure support as a good number of people had lost their jobs.

Eminent economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said the government had

already announced a budget of Tk5, 68000 crore for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and about Tk96, 000 crore had been allocated for Social Security Programmes.

In addition, there are about 150 service sub-sectors available in the Social Security Sector (Social Safety Net Programme) like other sectors. Now the government can add the low-income group of people of urban area under this sub-sector.

Sultana Kamal, an eminent human rights activist, has very recently referring to the Prime Minister said she (PM) had clearly said Social Safety Net should be ensured for all the citizens of Bangladesh regardless of race, religion and gender.

"It will not be possible to reach the goal by ignoring this section of people," she said.

According to a research report conducted in the year of 2000, the percentage of poverty rate was 48.9 percent.

It came down to around 19 percent in the year of 2019 but again it increased to about 43 percent in this year after being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jahangir Alam, a Social Development Worker, said the government must take necessary steps to ensure food security for the low income people in urban areas.

He said the government must introduce special food assistance and rationing cards for low-income domestic workers who had lost their jobs after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ayesha Khanam, President of the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, said the government can arrange training programme (Income generating work) for the unemployed low income people, slum dwellers and street dwellers especially domestic workers who had lost their jobs in the beginning of the outbreak.

Besides, the government also can provide financial assistance to the slum people so that they can set up small-scale industries in slums, she said.

Dr Lelin Chowdhury, General Secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Banchao Andolan, said like rural areas the government can set up satellite clinics in slum areas providing treatment free of cost.

Apart from this, adequate electricity, water and gas should be available there so that they can survive during this outbreak of Covid-19.















