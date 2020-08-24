Video
Monday, 24 August, 2020
Schools unlikely to reopen next month

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government has rejected the possibility reopening the educational institutions, especially schools in September, assuming that the time is not yet conducive to reopening the institutions.
The country's educational institutions have remained closed due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic since March this year. Concerns are growing
    in the public mind about when it will open as most children have been losing their interests in reading books due to the long closure.
Although mosque -based madrasas have recently been given permission to start operation, the schools, colleges and universities still remained closed.
When asked about the issue, Primary and Mass Education Ministry's Senior Secretary Md Akram-Al-Hossain rejected the prospect.
He said, "The situation is now not favourable to re-open educational institutions within September. Already a summary has been sent to the Prime Minister proposing not to take the PSC or preliminary final examination this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, no final decision has been taken yet."
After the approval of the Prime Minister, a quick decision will be taken and steps will be taken to implement it. Besides, policies are being prepared on how to take exams of the students in their own schools when those reopen, Md Akram-al-Hussein told the reporters on Sunday.




At the same time, it was informed that the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has prepared various guidelines for conducting lessons in schools keeping the teachers and students of government primary schools safe.
The guidelines say teachers and students will be required to wear face masks, clean their hands and use thermometers. Everyone has to abide by them. More than 50 health safety guidelines have been developed to protect students.  Proposals on all these issues have been sent to the Prime Minister.  The decision will be taken from there, said Md. Zakir Hossain, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education.


