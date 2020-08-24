C-19 transmission grows as people return to city





Public transport is not being operated in accordance with hygiene rules. There are make-shift tea-cigarette shops on many footpaths of the capital. These shops are attracting crowds around these. Recreation and tourism centres have been reopened but maintenance of health rules is seen very rarely.

Karwan Bazar is back to its old self. Most shopkeepers are not using face masks nor are many of the customers. There is no such thing as social distancing.

Patients of the deadly virus in the country are increasing very rapidly. On the 58th day after the first person was identified with coronavirus in the country, the number of patients has crossed 10,000. On the 103rd day, June 18, the number of victims crossed 100,000 and 1,334 people died. Twelve days later, on July 2, the 117th day of the

pandemic, the number of victims exceeded 150,000. At the same time, the total number of deaths reached 1,926.

On July 18, the 133rd day of the infection, the number of infected people exceeded 200,000. At the same time, the total death toll was 2,561.

On August 7, the total number of infected people reached 252,502 and the death toll reached 3,333. During this time 50,438 people were infected. At the same time 652 people died.

And the latest on August 23, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,98,598 and the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 3,94.1

Bangladesh on Sunday saw 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 3,941, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

1,973 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours which was the lowest since August 4 when 1,918 cases were detected across the country. However, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 298,598.

Some 10,959 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 10,801 were tested in 91 labs across the country. So far 1,442,656 samples have been tested.

A total of 3,524 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recovery reached 179,091.

Of the dead patients, 24 were men and ten were women and 18 of them in Dhaka, four each in Rajshahi and Sylhet, five in Chattogram, one in Barishal and two in Rangpur.

Some 31 of them have died in different hospitals and three at his respective residence.

The gender wise death number of Covid-19's victims shows that 3,106 or 78.81 per cent of the total were men, and 21.19 per cent or 835 were women.

Division-wise fatalities: 1,899 from Dhaka division, 873 in Chattogram, 316 in Khulna, 259 in Rajshahi, 184 in Sylhet, 165 in Rangpur, 154 in Barishal and 83 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Sunday, the majority of patients that died - 1,928 or 48.92 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Around 60.79 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.34 percent has died. The overall rate in the country till date was 20.42 per cent.

Currently, 47,150 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,547 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 451,622 people have completed their quarantine period.

The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.















Ignoring health guidelines, the number of people has increased in the capital as all government and private offices have reopened. The traffic jams on the roads of the capital have returned. From sidewalks to shopping malls, five-star hotels, entertainment zones and tourist centres, there is now a huge presence of people but nowhere social distancing is being observed.Public transport is not being operated in accordance with hygiene rules. There are make-shift tea-cigarette shops on many footpaths of the capital. These shops are attracting crowds around these. Recreation and tourism centres have been reopened but maintenance of health rules is seen very rarely.Karwan Bazar is back to its old self. Most shopkeepers are not using face masks nor are many of the customers. There is no such thing as social distancing.Patients of the deadly virus in the country are increasing very rapidly. On the 58th day after the first person was identified with coronavirus in the country, the number of patients has crossed 10,000. On the 103rd day, June 18, the number of victims crossed 100,000 and 1,334 people died. Twelve days later, on July 2, the 117th day of thepandemic, the number of victims exceeded 150,000. At the same time, the total number of deaths reached 1,926.On July 18, the 133rd day of the infection, the number of infected people exceeded 200,000. At the same time, the total death toll was 2,561.On August 7, the total number of infected people reached 252,502 and the death toll reached 3,333. During this time 50,438 people were infected. At the same time 652 people died.And the latest on August 23, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,98,598 and the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 3,94.1Bangladesh on Sunday saw 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 3,941, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).1,973 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours which was the lowest since August 4 when 1,918 cases were detected across the country. However, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 298,598.Some 10,959 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 10,801 were tested in 91 labs across the country. So far 1,442,656 samples have been tested.A total of 3,524 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recovery reached 179,091.Of the dead patients, 24 were men and ten were women and 18 of them in Dhaka, four each in Rajshahi and Sylhet, five in Chattogram, one in Barishal and two in Rangpur.Some 31 of them have died in different hospitals and three at his respective residence.The gender wise death number of Covid-19's victims shows that 3,106 or 78.81 per cent of the total were men, and 21.19 per cent or 835 were women.Division-wise fatalities: 1,899 from Dhaka division, 873 in Chattogram, 316 in Khulna, 259 in Rajshahi, 184 in Sylhet, 165 in Rangpur, 154 in Barishal and 83 in Mymensingh.According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Sunday, the majority of patients that died - 1,928 or 48.92 per cent - were aged sixty and above.Around 60.79 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.34 percent has died. The overall rate in the country till date was 20.42 per cent.Currently, 47,150 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,547 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 451,622 people have completed their quarantine period.The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.