Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:42 AM
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 transmission grows as people return to city

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Ignoring health guidelines, the number of people has increased in the capital as all government and private offices have reopened. The traffic jams on the roads of the capital have returned. From sidewalks to shopping malls, five-star hotels, entertainment zones and tourist centres, there is now a huge presence of people but nowhere social distancing is being observed.
Public transport is not being operated in accordance with hygiene rules. There are make-shift tea-cigarette shops on many footpaths of the capital. These shops are attracting crowds around these. Recreation and tourism centres have been reopened but maintenance of health rules is seen very rarely.
Karwan Bazar is back to its old self. Most shopkeepers are not using face masks nor are many of the customers. There is no such thing as social distancing.
Patients of the deadly virus in the country are increasing very rapidly. On the 58th day after the first person was identified with coronavirus in the country, the number of patients has crossed 10,000. On the 103rd day, June 18, the number of victims crossed 100,000 and 1,334 people died. Twelve days later, on July 2, the 117th day of the
    pandemic, the number of victims exceeded 150,000. At the same time, the total number of deaths reached 1,926.
On July 18, the 133rd day of the infection, the number of infected people exceeded 200,000. At the same time, the total death toll was 2,561.
On August 7, the total number of infected people reached 252,502 and the death toll reached 3,333. During this time 50,438 people were infected. At the same time 652 people died.
And the latest on August 23, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,98,598 and the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 3,94.1
Bangladesh on Sunday saw 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 3,941, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
1,973 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours which was the lowest since August 4 when 1,918 cases were detected across the country. However, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 298,598.
Some 10,959 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 10,801 were tested in 91 labs across the country. So far 1,442,656 samples have been tested.
A total of 3,524 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recovery reached 179,091.
Of the dead patients, 24 were men and ten were women and 18 of them in Dhaka, four each in Rajshahi and Sylhet, five in Chattogram, one in Barishal and two in Rangpur.
Some 31 of them have died in different hospitals and three at his respective residence.
The gender wise death number of Covid-19's victims shows that 3,106 or 78.81 per cent of the total were men, and 21.19 per cent or 835 were women.
Division-wise fatalities: 1,899 from Dhaka division, 873 in  Chattogram, 316 in Khulna, 259 in Rajshahi, 184 in Sylhet, 165 in Rangpur, 154 in Barishal and 83 in Mymensingh.
According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Sunday, the majority of patients that died - 1,928 or 48.92 per cent - were aged sixty and above.
Around 60.79 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.34 percent has died. The overall rate in the country till date was 20.42 per cent.
Currently, 47,150 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,547 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 451,622 people have completed their quarantine period.
The country is capable of accommodating 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papiya, husband charged
ACC sues Pradeep, wife for amassing illegal wealth
Arrest warrants against two Viqarunnisa teachers
Flood situation worsens again in Ganges-Meghna basin
Social safety net schemes stressed for urban poor
Schools unlikely to reopen next month
C-19 transmission grows as people return to city
SC upholds HC order


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft