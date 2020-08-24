SC upholds HC order



The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday upheld the High Court order that stayed the trial proceedings of four cases filed in 2005 against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in connection with vandalism and arson attacks.The top court also issued an order to dispose of a previous rule issued by the High Court (HC) on the allegations filed with Darussalam and Jatrabari police stations.It asked Attorney General Mahbubey Alam to take necessary steps for HC hearing on the rules.A six-member full bench of the Appellate Divisionheaded by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after virtually hearing four leave-to-appeals filed by the state.Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state assisted by Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath while lawyers A M Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Badruddoza Badal and Barrister Rashdul Hasan Sumon appeared for Khaleda.Mahbub Uddin Khokon said there was no name in the FIR of these four cases. Police included her name in the charge sheet.The HC's stay orders on the trial proceedings of Khaleda Zia will remain in force following the apex court order, Khokon said.The HC will hear the rules for the disposals of the cases, he said, adding that Khaleda, the former prime minister, is now on bail in four cases.