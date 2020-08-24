Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:42 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Cases against Khaleda Zia

SC upholds HC order

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

SC upholds HC order

SC upholds HC order

The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday upheld the High Court order that stayed the trial proceedings of four cases filed in 2005 against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in connection with vandalism and arson attacks.
The top court also issued an order to dispose of a previous rule issued by the High Court (HC) on the allegations filed with Darussalam and Jatrabari police stations.
It asked Attorney General Mahbubey Alam to take necessary steps for HC hearing on the rules.
A six-member full bench of the Appellate Division
    headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after virtually hearing four leave-to-appeals filed by the state.
Attorney General Mahbubey Alam appeared for the state assisted by Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath while lawyers A M Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Badruddoza Badal and Barrister Rashdul Hasan Sumon appeared for Khaleda.
Mahbub Uddin Khokon said there was no name in the FIR of these four cases. Police included her name in the charge sheet.
The HC's stay orders on the trial proceedings of Khaleda Zia will remain in force following the apex court order, Khokon said.
The HC will hear the rules for the disposals of the cases, he said, adding that Khaleda, the former prime minister, is now on bail in four cases.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Papiya, husband charged
ACC sues Pradeep, wife for amassing illegal wealth
Arrest warrants against two Viqarunnisa teachers
Flood situation worsens again in Ganges-Meghna basin
Social safety net schemes stressed for urban poor
Schools unlikely to reopen next month
C-19 transmission grows as people return to city
SC upholds HC order


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft