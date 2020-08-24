

16th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today

Ivy was grievously

injured in a grenade attack on AL's anti-terrorism rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on August 21, 2004 and she succumbed to her injuries on August 24.

In observance of the anniversary, leaders of AL central and Dhaka city units, its associate organizations will place floral wreaths on the grave of Ivy Rahman at Banani Graveyard at 9:30am.

















