Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:42 AM
16th death anniv of Ivy Rahman today

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The 16th death anniversary of Ivy Rahman, former women affairs secretary of Awami League and wife of late President M Zillur Rahman, will be observed on Monday in a befitting manner.
Ivy was grievously
    injured in a grenade attack on AL's anti-terrorism rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on August 21, 2004 and she succumbed to her injuries on August 24.
In observance of the anniversary, leaders of AL central and Dhaka city units, its associate organizations will place floral wreaths on the grave of Ivy Rahman at Banani Graveyard at 9:30am .    -BSS


