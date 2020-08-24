Preparations for five by-elections give fresh impetus to AL politics





The five seats are Dhaka-5, Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1, Pabna-4 and Naogaon-6. A total of 141 aspirants have collected nomination forms to contest the by-elections over the last six days.

Of them, the highest 56 persons collected forms for party tickets for Dhaka-18 while 34 candidates sought party nomination for Naogaon-6 and 20 for Dhaka-5.

The five constituencies were declared vacant following the deaths of Mohammad Nasim of Sirajganj-1, Sahara Khatun of Dhaka-18, Habibur Rahman Mollah of Dhaka-5, Israfil Alam of Naogaon-6 and Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu of Pabna-4.

According to AL, the Parliamentary Board of Awami League headed by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will review the status of aspirants and nominate the candidates.

AL Presidium Member and Parliamentary Board Member Kazi Zafarullah told the Daily Observer, "Awami League Parliamentary Board meeting is going to be held this week. We will review the candidates' CVs, political potentialities and previous activities."

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday announced election schedules only for Pabna-4 on September 26.

The EC announced October 17 for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-polls as a potential date. But, the decision was not taken about the by-polls of Sirajganj-1 and Dhaka-18 yet.

While talking to this correspondent, AL Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan said, "AL started selling nomination forms from August 17 from AL President's Dhanmondi political office."

A total of 141 nomination forms have been sold for five by-polls till August 23, he said.

Former parliamentarian Habibur Rahman Molla's elder son and General Secretary of Demra Thana AL Moshiur Rahman Molla Sajal, Jatrabari Thana AL President Kazi Monirul Islam and General Secretary Harun-ur-Rashid Munna collected nomination forms to vie for Dhaka-5 constituency.

Besides, another potential candidate Dhaka South Swechchasebak League President Kamrul Hasan Ripon collected nomination form for Dhaka-5 by-poll, among others.

Juba Mahila League President Nazma Akter, Khilkhet Thana AL President Keramat Ali Dewan and General Secretary Aslam Uddin, former parliamentarian Monirul Islam, Bimanbandar Thana AL President Shahjahan Ali Mondol, Ex-presidium member of Juba League Abul Bashar and former parliamentarian Sahara Khatun's nephew Anisur Rahman, among others, bought nomination forms for Dhaka-18 constituency by-election.

In Sirajganj-1 constituency, which became vacant due to the death of former AL presidium member and health minister Mohammad Nasim, three nomination forms were sold. Nasim's eldest son Tanvir Shakil Joy bought nomination form for this seat.

In Pabna-4 constituency a total of 28 aspirants bought nomination forms for by-poll. Interestingly six family members of former parliamentarian and land minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif bought nomination forms.

Ishwardi Upazila Mohila AL President and Sherif's wife Kamrunnahar Sherif, Sherif's son and AL leader Galibur Rahman Sherif, Former member of Parliament Panchab Ali Biswas, Atgharia Upazila Chairman and former BCL leader Tanvir Islam and Ishwardi Upazila Chairman Nuruzzaman Biswas, among others, collected nomination forms.









In Naogaon-6 constituency a total of 34 candidates collected AL nomination forms including former MP Israfil Alam's wife Sultana Parvin.

Besides, Naogaon district AL General Secretary Omar Faruk, Vic-president Shahin Monowara Haque, Naogaon district Swechachasebak League President Nasim Ahammed and advisor of Naogaon Upazila AL Sanat Kumar Pramanik, among others, collected nomination forms.



