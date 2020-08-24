By-polls to Pabna-4 Sept 26, Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 on October 26





Polls to Pabna-4 parliamentary constituency will be held on September 26, Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary seats on October 17.

"The commission took the decision at a meeting on Sunday," EC secretary Md Alamgir said at a press conference held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area.

He also said that the commission declared complete schedule for Pabna-4 by-poll while

schedules for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-polls would be declared later.

The commission also decided to hold the by-polls to vacant Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies in 90 days, he added.

The Pabna-4 constituency fell vacant due to the death of Awami League lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif on April 2.

The Dhaka-5 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6.

The Naogaon-6 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker M Israfil Alam on July 27.

The Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker and former home minister Shahara Khatun on July 9.









The Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker and former health minister Mohammed Nasim on June 13.





The Election Commission has declared schedule to hold by-polls to Pabna-4, Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary seats.Polls to Pabna-4 parliamentary constituency will be held on September 26, Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary seats on October 17."The commission took the decision at a meeting on Sunday," EC secretary Md Alamgir said at a press conference held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area.He also said that the commission declared complete schedule for Pabna-4 by-poll whileschedules for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-polls would be declared later.The commission also decided to hold the by-polls to vacant Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies in 90 days, he added.The Pabna-4 constituency fell vacant due to the death of Awami League lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif on April 2.The Dhaka-5 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6.The Naogaon-6 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker M Israfil Alam on July 27.The Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker and former home minister Shahara Khatun on July 9.The Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker and former health minister Mohammed Nasim on June 13.