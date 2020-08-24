Video
Monday, 24 August, 2020
By-polls to Pabna-4 Sept 26, Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 on October 26

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission has declared schedule to hold by-polls to Pabna-4, Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary seats.
Polls to Pabna-4 parliamentary constituency will be held on September 26, Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary seats on October 17.
"The commission took the decision at a meeting on Sunday," EC secretary Md Alamgir said at a press conference held at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon area.
He also said that the commission declared complete schedule for Pabna-4 by-poll while
    schedules for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-polls would be declared later.
The commission also decided to hold the by-polls to vacant Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies in 90 days, he added.
The Pabna-4 constituency fell vacant due to the death of Awami League lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif on April 2.
The Dhaka-5 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6.
The Naogaon-6 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker M Israfil Alam on July 27.
The Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker and former home minister Shahara Khatun on July 9.




The Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant following the death of AL lawmaker and former health minister Mohammed Nasim on June 13.


