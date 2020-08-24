Swelling Karnaphuli River now a threat to Ctg city



People and vehicles on a submerged street in Chattogram city on Sunday, after overnight rain and high tide. photo: Observer

As usual, the water level in the Karnaphuli rises more than 12cm annually on an average.

According to a report of the Chattogram Port authority (CPA), the Hydrography Department of the organization measures the water level regularly.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of the CPA, said the water level in the river rises at a rate of at

least 12cm annually on an average.

But this year it has gone up alarmingly, he said. One-third of the port city of Chattogram goes under water during the high tide due to the rise of water level in the Karnaphuli River.

Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hubs of the country, go under water two times daily during the high tide.

Mahbubul Alam, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Khatunganj Trade and Industry Association, said an all-out plan was needed to protect the port city from inundation.

Mahbub Alam demanded immediate dredging of the river. Otherwise, he said, the entire port city will go under water destroying the Chattogram Port.

Meanwhile, the meteorologists and the environmentalists attributed the reason for rising of water level to global warming and the siltation of the Karnaphuli.

International meteorologists said the low lying coastal regions such as Bangladesh, are vulnerable to sea level rise and the increased occurrence of intense, extreme weather conditions as well as the melting of polar ice.

In most countries like Bangladesh, yields from rain-fed agriculture could be reduced to 50 percent gradually. As a result of all this, Bangladesh would need to prepare itself for long-term adaptation.

Improving the sustainability and management of forests, wetlands, and rivers is essential to reduce poverty and help Bangladeshis adapt to the effects of climate change.

According to meteorologists, two-thirds of the country has an elevation of five meters or less which leaves the country vulnerable to devastating natural disasters.

Long-term impacts from a rise in sea level and global temperature could displace millions of people. Improving the country's resilience to immediate and future climate risks is essential to the continuing development of Bangladesh.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Idris Ali, an environmentalist who prepared a thesis on Karnaphuli for Ph. D said global warming and siltation of the Karnaphuli are the reasons for increasing water level every year.

He said, "There is no alternative of dredging of Karnaphuli to protect Chattogram Port as well as the port city."

Otherwise, he observed, the fate of entire Chattogram would be threatened.

Siltation in the Karnaphuli River extending from Sadarghat to Shah Amanat Bridge has now become a threat to the navigational channel of the country's principal seaport.















CHATTOGRAM, Aug 23: Water level in the Karnaphuli River has gone up by 27cm this year making the areas surrounding the river vulnerable to submersion.As usual, the water level in the Karnaphuli rises more than 12cm annually on an average.According to a report of the Chattogram Port authority (CPA), the Hydrography Department of the organization measures the water level regularly.Talking to the Daily Observer, Commander Arifur Rahman, Chief Hydrographer of the CPA, said the water level in the river rises at a rate of atleast 12cm annually on an average.But this year it has gone up alarmingly, he said. One-third of the port city of Chattogram goes under water during the high tide due to the rise of water level in the Karnaphuli River.Chaktai and Khatunganj, the business hubs of the country, go under water two times daily during the high tide.Mahbubul Alam, President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Khatunganj Trade and Industry Association, said an all-out plan was needed to protect the port city from inundation.Mahbub Alam demanded immediate dredging of the river. Otherwise, he said, the entire port city will go under water destroying the Chattogram Port.Meanwhile, the meteorologists and the environmentalists attributed the reason for rising of water level to global warming and the siltation of the Karnaphuli.International meteorologists said the low lying coastal regions such as Bangladesh, are vulnerable to sea level rise and the increased occurrence of intense, extreme weather conditions as well as the melting of polar ice.In most countries like Bangladesh, yields from rain-fed agriculture could be reduced to 50 percent gradually. As a result of all this, Bangladesh would need to prepare itself for long-term adaptation.Improving the sustainability and management of forests, wetlands, and rivers is essential to reduce poverty and help Bangladeshis adapt to the effects of climate change.According to meteorologists, two-thirds of the country has an elevation of five meters or less which leaves the country vulnerable to devastating natural disasters.Long-term impacts from a rise in sea level and global temperature could displace millions of people. Improving the country's resilience to immediate and future climate risks is essential to the continuing development of Bangladesh.Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Idris Ali, an environmentalist who prepared a thesis on Karnaphuli for Ph. D said global warming and siltation of the Karnaphuli are the reasons for increasing water level every year.He said, "There is no alternative of dredging of Karnaphuli to protect Chattogram Port as well as the port city."Otherwise, he observed, the fate of entire Chattogram would be threatened.Siltation in the Karnaphuli River extending from Sadarghat to Shah Amanat Bridge has now become a threat to the navigational channel of the country's principal seaport.