Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:41 AM
latest
Home City News

Journos invited for fellowship

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The British High Commission in Dhaka has invited applications from journalists for the Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP).
Interested journalists can apply (https:// www. chevening. org/fellowship/sajp/) for the fellowship until 19 October 2020, said the High Commission.
The Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) is aimed at mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, it said. The fellowship is hosted by the University of Westminster and funded by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. Applicants must have at least seven years professional experience working at a leading media group.        -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BD, India have scope to work together on agriculture’
Journos invited for fellowship
Two held with yaba tablets
Rajshahi MP tests positive for C-19
3-year in review: No end in sight to Rohingya crisis
BAF airlifts C-19 infected physician from Bogura
2 killed in separate incidents in city
Epoch-making change in Rajshahi city's road network in the offing


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft