Journos invited for fellowship

The British High Commission in Dhaka has invited applications from journalists for the Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP).

Interested journalists can apply (https:// www. chevening. org/fellowship/sajp/) for the fellowship until 19 October 2020, said the High Commission.

The Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellowship (SAJP) is aimed at mid-career journalists from South Asian countries including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, it said. The fellowship is hosted by the University of Westminster and funded by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. Applicants must have at least seven years professional experience working at a leading media group. -UNB







