CHATTOGRAM, Aug 23: Police arrested two youths with 20,000 pieces of yaba tablets in Satkania upazila of the district on Saturday midnight.

The arrested youths were identified as Abdul Razzak, 25, and Md. Touhidul Islam, 19. Police arrested the duo and recovered the yaba tablets after searching a mini truck from Kerani Hat area of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway of the upazila, said Abdul Waresh, assistant sub-inspector of Satkania police station. -UNB