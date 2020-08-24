

Rajshahi MP tests positive for C-19

MP Mansur has been suffering from fever and cold for the last few days, said Abdullah, a relative of the MP.

He was found positive for coronavirus after his sample was tested at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

However, Dr Mansur is doing well and taking treatment from his home at Kazihata in the district town, said the relative.

The death toll from Covid-19 disease reached 3,907 in Bangladesh on Saturday, as health authorities reported 46 more fatalities in the last 24 hours across the country.

During the period, another 2,265 fresh cases were detected which increased the number of total cases in the country to 2,92,625 since the first detection of the infection on March 8. -UNB















