BAF airlifts C-19 infected physician from Bogura

Coronavirus infected Prof Dr AKM Rownak Hossain Chowdhury of TMSS Medical College Hospital was shifted to Dhaka from Bogura on Sunday on a MI-171SH helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).

He was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital for better treatment, said a press release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).

The BAF has always been providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) assistance in aid to civil power to tackle coronavirus and continuing various activities to affirm its commitment to meet all emergency needs in a professional manner, said a press release.







