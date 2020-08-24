2 killed in separate incidents in city





The deceased were identified as van driver Nazrul, 55 and housewife Rima Akhter, 40.

DMP's Tejgaon Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Abul Hasan Khandaker said that a motorcycle lost control over its wheel and collided with a furniture loaded van on a road adjacent to BF Shaheen School and College in Tejgaon around 10:15pm.

The accident left van driver dead on the spot and motor biker seriously injured.

Later, the biker was taken to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).

The body of the deceased van driver has been kept in the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said the police official.

In separate incident in North Kamalapur of the capital, a housewife named Rima Akhter suffered serious injuries when a water tank of a six-storey house collapsed on an adjacent tin shed house.

Locals and family sources said Rima Akhter was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition.

Later, at around 11:30pm, she died while undergoing treatment there.

DMCH hospital police box in-charge (inspector) Bachchu Mia told BSS that the body of the deceased has been kept in the morgue for autopsy.

DMP's Motijheel police station sub-inspector (SI) Noor Alam Gazi confirmed the incident and said that the matter has been reported to the concerned police station.

Legal action has been taken in this regard, added the official.















