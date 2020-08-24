

World must unite to face lurking extreme poverty



Undoubtedly, the novel pandemic has jolted economies around the world. A recent study by World Bank shows that under the worst case scenario - a 20% contraction in per capita income or consumption - the number of those living in extreme poverty could rise to 1.12 billion. The same contraction applied to the $5.50 threshold among upper-middle income countries could see more than 3.7 billion people - or just over half the world's population - live below this poverty line.



The statistics is obviously hinting at a bleak scenario of extreme poverty about to spark a global hunger crisis. After decades of progress in the battle against poverty and hunger, job losses, supply chain disruptions, and other economic dislocations caused by the pandemic is now threatening to push millions of people from food security into food insecurity. In the last 30 years, rates of extreme poverty fell by more than half, from around two billion in 1990 to about 700 million people in 2015 and hunger dropped by about 25 per cent. The pandemic arrived at a delicate moment, pushing many countries towards outright starvation.



This acute hunger will surely not spare our region. The researchers from King's College London and Australian National University also found that poverty would shift in its geographic distribution. South Asia, mainly driven by populous India was the region that expected to see the biggest number of people at risk of plunging into extreme poverty. And if our biggest next door neighbour state gets affected then Bangladesh is also not too far away.



Though the World Bank has committed to deploying 160 billion dollar in funding to 100 countries through June 2021 in an effort to addressing the immediate emergency, still it is quite impossible to combat the extreme degree of poverty projected. Now, it is time to plan a plausible solution and execute it accordingly.



International institutions and their member states must act decisively to prevent that onslaught of poverty, otherwise, they risk setting in motion a costly and chaotic era of rising hunger and poverty.











Moreover, governments of vulnerable countries need to ensure that the production and supply of food is not disrupted. If farmers can't plant or harvest, if seeds and fertilizer are not available, if agricultural produce cannot reach markets, it will create dangerous food shortage.



Last but not the least, it is possible to tackle the coming extreme poverty and global hunger crisis through global collective actions to save lives and protect livelihoods. World Bank President warned last Thursday that the Coronavirus pandemic may have driven as many as 100 million people back into extreme poverty. While intensifying the matter, the WB chief says that the 'debt vulnerabilities are high' and the imperative of getting light at the end of the tunnel so that new investors can come in is 'substantial'.