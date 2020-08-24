Increase book reading habit







As books quenches the thirst for knowledge as a true friend of man, it also removes the sadness of the mind and is the source of endless joy.A good book enhances the reader's knowledge as well as improves and expands the perspective.Without reading books it is impossible to gain a clear knowledge of the past history, culture and civilization.



In the past, people used to spend their leisure time reading books, but lately, the interest in reading books is declining day by day. Nowadays, devices like mobile phones and laptops are the leisure companions of most children and teenagers.Children and teenagers are not interested in reading books other than textbooks.Their focus is on games, cartoons and songs, excluding children's stories, poems and rhyme books, outside the prescribed textbooks of the educational institution.This is harming their physical development as well as their intellectual development.The do not have proper knowledge about the history and culture of the country.











Reading books has to become their habit to develop the talents and creativity of children and adolescents and to develop their human values. The role of family and educational institutions is very important in this case.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban Dear SirAs books quenches the thirst for knowledge as a true friend of man, it also removes the sadness of the mind and is the source of endless joy.A good book enhances the reader's knowledge as well as improves and expands the perspective.Without reading books it is impossible to gain a clear knowledge of the past history, culture and civilization.In the past, people used to spend their leisure time reading books, but lately, the interest in reading books is declining day by day. Nowadays, devices like mobile phones and laptops are the leisure companions of most children and teenagers.Children and teenagers are not interested in reading books other than textbooks.Their focus is on games, cartoons and songs, excluding children's stories, poems and rhyme books, outside the prescribed textbooks of the educational institution.This is harming their physical development as well as their intellectual development.The do not have proper knowledge about the history and culture of the country.Reading books has to become their habit to develop the talents and creativity of children and adolescents and to develop their human values. The role of family and educational institutions is very important in this case.Abu FarukBandarban