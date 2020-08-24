

Is Kamala Harris going to make history?



Selecting Kamala Harris for vice president post is a historic event for the United States. This is the first time that a black or South Asian woman is running for the post between Democrats and Republicans, the two main political parties in the United States.



Earlier, only two white women were selected as candidates for the vice president post. Geraldine Ferraro was the running mate of Democratic candidate Walter Mondale in 1984 and Sarah Palin was the running mate of Republican candidate John McCain in the 2008 election. But none of them won the election.



If Joe Biden wins the next presidential election, Kamala Harris will be the first woman vice president in the history of the United States!



Kamla is a Jamaican by father and an Indian by mother. Her Mother, Shyamla Gopalan is a native of Tamil Nadu, India. She is a cancer scientist in the United States. Kamalas father, Donald J. Harris, is an Emeritus Professor at Stanford University. He is a black man from Jamaica.



Kamala holds a bachelor degree in Political science and Economics from Howard University in Washington. Howard University is historically famous for blacks. Then she studied law at the University of California.



In 2003, she became the first black woman to be elected as District Attorney of San Francisco. Then Kamala became the first black woman to be elected as Attorney General of California in 2010. At that time, she was opposed to the death penalty. Her inconsistent position on controversial issues can be seen here. She was also criticized as a political opportunist.



Kamala later won the 2016 election as a California senator. During her tenure as a senator, she was famous for questioning many officials of the Trump administration at different times.



She also ran against Biden in the Democratic presidential primary race. But due to lack of popularity, she withdrew her candidacy. Over time, that Asian-African-American woman, Kamala, is now Joe Biden's running mate!



Joe Biden had earlier announced that he would choose a female candidate as his running mate. The United States has been rocked by the recent death of a black man, George Floyd, at the custody of Minnesota police. The whole of America became involved in the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Due to this incident, Biden was under pressure to select a black woman as a female candidate. He needed to do this to ensure the vote of blacks and women voters. In that context, Kamala Harris was a seemingly worthy candidate.



If elected, 77 years old Joe Biden will probably stay as president for one term. In that case, 55-years old Kamala Harris may have been chosen to leave a successor for the 2024 election. Harris' charismatic leadership and campaign management skills have also had a positive effect.

In the past, vice presidential candidates have not been able to exert much influence in elections. There is no reason to think that this will happen again. This election has created an opportunity to create different examples. Because American society and politics are undergoing major changes.



So, nominating Kamala as the running mate could lead to Biden's success in the next election. Evidence of which was found soon after the announcement of Kamala's name as a running mate. In the first 24 hours after the announcement, the Biden Campaign was able to raise a record-breaking 26 million USD.



That being said, the Obama-Biden partnership as president and vice president was the most successful in American history. Many are seeing that hint in Biden and kamala. Besides, Kamala has the indomitable pull of the South Asian people in the United States. Kamala can be a light of hope for young and female voters, black and Asian voters, especially who are living in the suburbs.



Donald Trump is embroiled in a nationwide protest against the Covid-19 failure, sudden collapse of the economy, police brutality and racist atrocities. Nomination of African-Indian descent Kamala Harris as vice president can play a key role in building a larger coalition of voters to bring Donald Trump down .



Only time will say whether Kamala Harris will be able to enter the White House. If all goes well, perhaps another historic event is going to happen in the United States.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, University of Rajshahi















