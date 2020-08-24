

On committing suicide...



However, another grievous day has been developed in the history of the University of Dhaka. A meritorious (anonymous- restricted to mention the name) student of the University of Dhaka has committed suicide on 16th August 2020. Though it's not a suicide due to obtaining a high CGPA or economic catastrophe, it's bringing intimidation and threat to our generations in terms of demeanors.



The incident, Last Monday we saw a Facebook post from our fellow year mate, who was a student at the University of Dhaka. Some sources say there was a relationship between him and a girl but due to not recognizing this affair by family, he got neglected to get his value and love that's why he committed suicide.Not only for relationships but also for family, social, and lots of other problems people get self-murdered. Therefore, CGPA, job matters, relationships, and so on make people depressed and it brings him/her to the valley of death.



Looking at its theoretical and sociological history, we reveal a French philosopher named Emile Durkheim (1858-1917), who was a colleague as well as a student of Auguste Comte (1798-1857), the father of Sociology, he (ED) raised and theorized four main classifications of suicide that we usually see in our society. Moreover, His study of 'Division of Labor' and 'Social Constraint' helps us to find a broad concept of Suicide linking up with his book 'Le Suicide' (The Suicide- 1897).



However, Durkheim demonstrates in his publication 'Le Suicide' that neither psychopathic component nor heredity nor climate nor poverty nor unhappy love nor other personal factors influence along with form adequate explanation of suicide. Moreover, Durkheim tried to say that Suicide isn't a personal or individual effort but it's caused by some power that's over and above the personal entity and individual. He laid down the view that "all classes of deaths resulting directly or indirectly from the positive or negative acts of the victim itself who knows the result they produce".



Here, Durkheim terminates the psychological explanation of suicide and he opposed the theories and research of the many doctors and psychologists. Additionally, Durkheim wholeheartedly takes the opposite side of medical science telling that suicide isn't a psychological phenomenon but social. Furthermore, he added that suicide could be a result of social disorganizations or lack of social integration or social solidarity.



Addressing the four classifications of suicide which are laid down by Durkheim, we'll be able to find a sociological reason behind the self-murdering of individuals.

Firstly, he talked about (1) Egoistic Suicide and it refers to a suicidal environment where a person is isolated from society and infers that he has no locale in the world for this reason, he commits suicide.



Secondly, he classified (2) Altruistic Suicide, which implies an individual's suicide who has a decent relationship with society but he got committed suicide because he wants to prove himself to others, for instance, Satidah customs, Dannies Warriors.

On committing suicide...

Thirdly, (3) Anomic Suicide means a situation when people got self-murdered due to bankruptcy or losing a lottery-type situation. This sort of suicide takes place during a situation that has cropped up suddenly.



Last but not the least, (4) Fatalistic Suicide implies that the overregulation or brutal ruling of a powerful class on the lower class that brings someone to commit suicide. For example, when a servant or a slave or a barren woman commits suicide.



Let's find the case of the student. He became isolated and killed himself, which falls in the category of Egoistic Suicide. Thus, everyone who commits suicide features a background of more social influence instead of a psychological cause. Here, societal issues might be blamed. In conjunction with social negative responses, media, state, traditions, and so many entities contribute to creating someone who committed suicide.



Indeed, media also play a crucial negative role to manipulate an individual to commit suicide. Currently, we notice some persons committed suicide showing his/her suicidal situation by using the "live" option of Facebook or updating posts on Facebook like 'Al-Bida' which stimulates people to be more emotional and depressed and media has not any system to restrict this type of post or video.



Lots of entities of state systems like society, cultures, religion, and so on are often blamed directly or indirectly to provoke a person to commit suicide. I can be converged with the voice of Durkheim that society contains a bigger liability in the matter of suicide. People make an individual depressed by their actions and reactions to him what leads him to the way of death.



According to a statistic, Bangladesh ranks 'Tenth' in the world in suicide. On the other side of the planet, more men commit suicide than women but in Bangladesh, women are more prone to suicide than men. Women who commit suicide are between the ages of 14 and 30. According to the report, 10,017 people committed suicide in Bangladesh in 2012. Among them, 5,063 are woman and 4,394 are men. Tragically, in the world who commit suicide, 2.06 percent are Bangladeshis and in a lakh, 126.06 people commit suicide per annum.



So, the Bangladeshi government should be more cautious about this horrific situation which has become worse due to Corona pandemic. And also the sociologist and the 'public counseling committee' as well as NGOs should take proper steps to scale back this summation and should utilize their power of influencing the government so that we can lead a peaceful life with our mates and friends and can smile together.

The writer is student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka

















No words are often found in the dictionary which might introduce and express the deepest explanation for 'suicide'. Nowadays, it has become a terrible impendence to our generation due to having more emotions also as being more short-timers to urge anything in a short period. Not only emotions and relationships between 'BF and GF' but also cultures, social systems, state agencies even religious rules and regulations are liable to the suicide of a person or a lady. Moreover, some sociologists say, we live in a mature era where only a few people commit suicide but in the reverse flow, anyone wouldn't be able to find a society where suicide doesn't occur!However, another grievous day has been developed in the history of the University of Dhaka. A meritorious (anonymous- restricted to mention the name) student of the University of Dhaka has committed suicide on 16th August 2020. Though it's not a suicide due to obtaining a high CGPA or economic catastrophe, it's bringing intimidation and threat to our generations in terms of demeanors.The incident, Last Monday we saw a Facebook post from our fellow year mate, who was a student at the University of Dhaka. Some sources say there was a relationship between him and a girl but due to not recognizing this affair by family, he got neglected to get his value and love that's why he committed suicide.Not only for relationships but also for family, social, and lots of other problems people get self-murdered. Therefore, CGPA, job matters, relationships, and so on make people depressed and it brings him/her to the valley of death.Looking at its theoretical and sociological history, we reveal a French philosopher named Emile Durkheim (1858-1917), who was a colleague as well as a student of Auguste Comte (1798-1857), the father of Sociology, he (ED) raised and theorized four main classifications of suicide that we usually see in our society. Moreover, His study of 'Division of Labor' and 'Social Constraint' helps us to find a broad concept of Suicide linking up with his book 'Le Suicide' (The Suicide- 1897).However, Durkheim demonstrates in his publication 'Le Suicide' that neither psychopathic component nor heredity nor climate nor poverty nor unhappy love nor other personal factors influence along with form adequate explanation of suicide. Moreover, Durkheim tried to say that Suicide isn't a personal or individual effort but it's caused by some power that's over and above the personal entity and individual. He laid down the view that "all classes of deaths resulting directly or indirectly from the positive or negative acts of the victim itself who knows the result they produce".Here, Durkheim terminates the psychological explanation of suicide and he opposed the theories and research of the many doctors and psychologists. Additionally, Durkheim wholeheartedly takes the opposite side of medical science telling that suicide isn't a psychological phenomenon but social. Furthermore, he added that suicide could be a result of social disorganizations or lack of social integration or social solidarity.Addressing the four classifications of suicide which are laid down by Durkheim, we'll be able to find a sociological reason behind the self-murdering of individuals.Firstly, he talked about (1) Egoistic Suicide and it refers to a suicidal environment where a person is isolated from society and infers that he has no locale in the world for this reason, he commits suicide.Secondly, he classified (2) Altruistic Suicide, which implies an individual's suicide who has a decent relationship with society but he got committed suicide because he wants to prove himself to others, for instance, Satidah customs, Dannies Warriors.Thirdly, (3) Anomic Suicide means a situation when people got self-murdered due to bankruptcy or losing a lottery-type situation. This sort of suicide takes place during a situation that has cropped up suddenly.Last but not the least, (4) Fatalistic Suicide implies that the overregulation or brutal ruling of a powerful class on the lower class that brings someone to commit suicide. For example, when a servant or a slave or a barren woman commits suicide.Let's find the case of the student. He became isolated and killed himself, which falls in the category of Egoistic Suicide. Thus, everyone who commits suicide features a background of more social influence instead of a psychological cause. Here, societal issues might be blamed. In conjunction with social negative responses, media, state, traditions, and so many entities contribute to creating someone who committed suicide.Indeed, media also play a crucial negative role to manipulate an individual to commit suicide. Currently, we notice some persons committed suicide showing his/her suicidal situation by using the "live" option of Facebook or updating posts on Facebook like 'Al-Bida' which stimulates people to be more emotional and depressed and media has not any system to restrict this type of post or video.Lots of entities of state systems like society, cultures, religion, and so on are often blamed directly or indirectly to provoke a person to commit suicide. I can be converged with the voice of Durkheim that society contains a bigger liability in the matter of suicide. People make an individual depressed by their actions and reactions to him what leads him to the way of death.According to a statistic, Bangladesh ranks 'Tenth' in the world in suicide. On the other side of the planet, more men commit suicide than women but in Bangladesh, women are more prone to suicide than men. Women who commit suicide are between the ages of 14 and 30. According to the report, 10,017 people committed suicide in Bangladesh in 2012. Among them, 5,063 are woman and 4,394 are men. Tragically, in the world who commit suicide, 2.06 percent are Bangladeshis and in a lakh, 126.06 people commit suicide per annum.So, the Bangladeshi government should be more cautious about this horrific situation which has become worse due to Corona pandemic. And also the sociologist and the 'public counseling committee' as well as NGOs should take proper steps to scale back this summation and should utilize their power of influencing the government so that we can lead a peaceful life with our mates and friends and can smile together.The writer is student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka