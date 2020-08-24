

Fundamental rights and our constitution



The Declaration of Independence enshrines three basic rights: the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The right to life is the only fundamental right, from which all other rights are derived.



The right to life protects the individual's ability to take all those actions necessary for the preservation and enjoyment of his life. It is based on the idea that life is the standard of moral value. The right to liberty protects the individual's ability to think and to act on his own judgment. It is based on the idea that rationality is man's highest moral virtue. The right to pursue happiness protects the individual's ability to live for his own sake, rather than for the sake of society. It is based on the idea that the pursuit of one's self-interest is one's highest moral purpose.



Rights are legal, social or ethical values of freedom or right. Rights are the fundamental normative rules. Rights are significance in such disciplines as law and principles especially theories of justice deontology. Rights are often measured fundamental to civilization. The correlation between rights and struggle cannot be overstated-rights are not as much settled or capable as they are fought for and claimed. Rights have many types like natural and legal rights, claim and liberty rights, negative and positive rights, individual group rights. Every right has different uniqueness.



Article 31 of the constitution of Bangladesh states: To enjoy the protection of law, and to be treated in accordance with law, is the absolute right of every citizen, wherever he may be, and of every other person for the time being within Bangladesh, and in particular no action unfavorable to the life, liberty, body, reputation or property of any person shall be taken except in accordance with law.



The Article 32 ensures the protection of the right to life and personal liberty in accordance with the law. Because of the consequences of such dispossession, the drafters of the constitution made this specific stipulation of safety even though these rights were already covered by Article 31. What is inherent in Articles 31 and 32 is the right to access to justice, and it cannot be said that this right has been dealt with in accordance with the law unless a person has a reasonable opportunity to approach the court in proof of their right or grumble. Even a deserter is entitled to a legal defense when the death penalty is involved.



Article 33 of the constitution of Bangladesh states: (1) No person who is arrested shall be detained in custody without being informed, as soon as may be, of the grounds for such arrest, nor shall he be denied the right to consult and be defended by a legal practitioner of his choice. Every person who is arrested and detained in custody shall be produced before the nearest magistrate within a period of twenty four hours of such arrest, excluding the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the Court of the magistrate, and no such person shall be detained in custody beyond the said period without the authority of a magistrate.



No law providing for preventive detention shall authorize the detention of a person for a period exceeding six months unless an Advisory Board consisting of three persons, of whom two shall be persons who are, or have been, or are qualified to be appointed as, Judges of the Supreme Court and the other shall be a person who is a senior officer in the service of the Republic, has, after affording him an opportunity of being heard in person, reported before the expiration of the said period of six months that there is, in its opinion, sufficient cause for such detention.

When any person is detained in pursuance of an order made under any law providing for preventive detention, the authority making the order shall, as soon as may be, communicate to such person the grounds on which the order has been made, and shall afford him the earliest opportunity of making a representation against the order.





A 'right' is a moral principle defining and sanctioning a man's freedom of action in a social context. There is only one fundamental right. A man's right to his own life. Life is a process of self-sustaining and self-generated action; the right to life means the right to engage in self-sustaining and self-generated action-which means: the freedom to take all the actions required by the nature of a rational being for the support, the furtherance, the fulfillment and the enjoyment of his own life.



The right to life is the source of all rights-and the right to property is their only implementation. Without property rights, no other rights are possible. Since man has to sustain his life by his own effort, the man who has no right to the product of his effort has no means to sustain his life. The man who produces while others dispose of his product, is a slave.



Keep in mind that the right to property is not the right to an object, but to the action and the consequences of producing or earning that object. It is not a guarantee that a man will earn any property, but only a guarantee that he will own it if he earns it. It is the right to gain, to keep, to use and to dispose of material values. The right to life means that a man has the right to support his life by his own work (on any economic level, as high as his ability will carry him); it does not mean that others must provide him with the necessities of life.



Freedom, in a political context, means freedom from government coercion. It does not mean freedom from the landlord, or freedom from the employer, or freedom from the laws of nature which do not provide men with automatic prosperity. It means freedom from the coercive power of the state-and nothing else. Bangladeshi people have 23 fundamental rights under the constitution. One of the most important rights is to get proper judgment. For ensure proper judgment, all of us should stand against all kinds of injustice.

The writer is law researcher,

columnist, and lawyer in









Bangladesh Supreme Court





