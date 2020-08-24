

Extrajudicial killing: Crime committed by law enforcers



It can occur only if a criminal makes a counter-attack towards the law enforcement agency when a law enforcement agency tries to arrest a criminal. But this definition or explanation has been changed in Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, crossfire means an extrajudicial killing without presenting the criminals before a magistrate's court.



The Bangladesh Government has never agreed with the changed definition of crossfire in the our current context. Law enforcers mention that the death by crossfire is a result of acting in self-defense. As general citizens, we have no other option to disagree with their statement because we might be a victim of crossfire or picked up by the law enforcement agencies for such disagreement! Also, there is no evidence in the hand of crossfire-victims to prove that this is an extrajudicial killing, not crossfire. This type of bad culture did not come in a day. Liabilities of such culture have to be taken by all ruling parties after the independence of our country.



Country's aware-citizens as well as various national and international human rights organizations have been raising their voice for long to stop such extrajudicial killing in the name of the so-called crossfire. They are aware that general citizens and members of the opposition have been killed for political or personal interest of law enforcement agencies' officers in the name of so-called crossfire. Unfortunately, the government doesn't respond positively to stop such killings. The law enforcement agencies are taking this chance to make money illegally.



In the year-2018, a so-called crossfire-victim was Mr Ekramul Haque, a slain ward councilor of Taknaf municipality. Audio record of gunshots, Haque's horrific sound, crying and begging for his life by his wife and children from the opposite end of cell phone were very pathetic. With the passage of time, citizens forgot such horrific so-called crossfire and don't know what happened to that case. The so-called crossfire of Major (Retd) Sinha has shaken the foundation of law enforcement agencies as he was a retired Major of Bangladesh Army. If he were a general citizen, nobody would make the news viral. Now we witnessing that members of law enforcement agencies often commit so-called crossfire in their personal interest.



Human rights organization "Odhikar" reported that from 2009 to 2020 (upto June), various law enforcement agencies commit 2,470 extrajudicial killings.



Among 2,470 victims, we don't know how many victims were actual criminals and how many were innocent citizens! Criminal or innocent, whatever the matter, all are extrajudicial killing committed by the law enforcement agencies which are not acceptable. Actually liabilities should be taken by the government because it sometimes use law enforcement agencies as party cadre to AAoppress the opposition. By misusing the Special Powers Act, Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure member of law enforcement agencies fulfill their personal interests.



The UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (UN ICCPR, Article 6), recognizes that the right to life must be protected by law, and no one should be arbitrarily deprived of his or her life. Also, the Constitution (Article 31, 32) of Bangladesh strongly entrenches the right to life, liberty, body, reputation, property, and security. Article 33 provides the safeguards for the rights of persons who are arrested or in detention. Article 35 (3) provides the guarantees that every person accused of a criminal offence shall have the right to a speedy and public trial by an independent and impartial Court or tribunal established by law and article 35 (5) prohibits the torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment or treatment of any nature.

Acts of extrajudicial execution, including by law enforcement officials, fall under the Penal Code's provisions on murder and homicide as there is no law in Bangladesh that specifically criminalizes the act of "extrajudicial" or "extra-legal" execution (Section 302 of the penal code-1860). The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013 provides punishment of any government official convicted of torture or custodial death.



We are not able to know the actual fact of whether the so-called crossfire victim (s) is/are criminal or not. We know the information from media which is described by the respective law enforcement agencies only, and it is usually fabricated. Our nature is that we do not protest any illegal activities of any authority or others unless we personally become a victim. We feel that criminals should be given crossfire so that they cannot have the chance to misuse the loopholes of law.



Everyone has the right to get justice as per his degree of crimes. So, so-called crossfire should be stopped and introducing and amending proper laws avoiding political motive in necessary. Political interest should not be greater than the public interest. 30 lakhs martyrs did not sacrifice their lives in the War of Liberation to create such a society.









The writer is finance, accounts, SCM

specialist and freelance columnist



