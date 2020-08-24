Lightning kills fisherman

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Aug 23: A fisherman was killed and two others were injured by lightning strike in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 25, son of Bahar Majhi, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Charkhalifa Union in the upazila. Local sources said he along with two other fishermen was returning to Daulatkhan Fishery Ghat by a boat after catching fish in the Meghna River.

Suddenly, thunderstorm struck them, leaving Al Amin dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were given first aid at Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station Md Bajlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

