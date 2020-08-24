

Some dedicated youths of Narayanganj City in a team





Some dedicated youths of Narayanganj City in a team led by 13 No. Word Councillor Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed have been delivering services to corona victims since the outbreak of the disease. They so far buried and cremated about 111 bodies. The team also donated plasma to 85 corona patients and has also been providing oxygen support to the serious patients. The photo shows Khorshed donating a plasma-contained bag to Nitol Ahmed, wife of patient Tanvir Ahmed, on Saturday. photo: observer