8 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists





RAJSHAHI: A grocery shopkeeper was killed and four others were injured in a collision between a truck and a human hauler in Senbag area on the Rajshahi-Natore Highway in Puthia Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sadananda Ghosh, 45, a resident of Salua Village in Charghat Upazila.

Police sources said a truck and a human hauler were collided head-on in Senbag area at around 6:30am, leaving Sadananda dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured persons are Milon Uddin, 30, Bahar Ali, 27, Joynal Abedeen, 43, and Razufa Begum, 25.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. Inspector of Puthia Police Station (PS) Lutfor Rahman confirmed the incident.

COX'S BAZAR: Three persons were killed after a bus overturned into ditch on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Ramu Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Zoarinala union Parishad (UP) area at around 5pm.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Zoarinala UP chairman Kamal Shamsuddin Ahmed Prince confirmed the incident adding that, few injured were taken to local hospital and rescue operation is going on.

SIRAJGANJ: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Shilanda area on the Sirajganj-Nalka Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Jabbar, 32, son of Hasan Ali, a resident of Basudebkol Village, and Akhter Hossain, 35, son of Abdus Samad, of Chalk Gobindapur Village, under Ghurka Union in Raiganj Upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Sadar PS Mahbubur Rahman said a bus of 'New Sonar Madina' hit a pickup van in Shilanda area in the evening, leaving its driver Akhter and his brother-in-law Jabbar seriously injured.

Later, locals rushed them to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib General Hospital, where Abdul Jabbar died at around 8pm.

Following the deterioration of his condition, Akhter Hossain was taken to Dhaka. He died there at around 3am while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the bus and the pickup van, the SI added.

GOPALGANJ: A private car driver was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Belayet Hossain, 45, was a resident of Rasundibad Village in Dumuria Upazila of Khulna.

Muksudpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Rajib Hossain said the private car hit hard a stationary concrete mixer machine while giving side a sugarcane-laden van on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway, leaving the vehicle driver dead on the spot.

A passenger of the car and the van puller were also injured in the accident.

Being informed, the fire fighters rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur PS Shaker Md Zobair confirmed the incident.

BHOLA: A minor boy was killed as a bus ran over him on the Barishal-Bhola Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Arian, 5, son of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Dakshin Charpata Village in the upazila.

Sadar PS OC Enayet Hossain said a covered van hit the boy while he was crossing the road in Bagha Bari area at noon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was taken to 250-bed Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.















