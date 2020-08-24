

25th anniversary of Yasmin Tragedy Day















Today is 25th anniversary of Yasmin Tragedy Day. On this day in 1995, Yasmin Akhter, a domestic help in Dhaka, was raped by three patrol policemen in Dashmile area of Kaharol Upazila in Dinajpur. Following this a muss upsurge began in Dinajpur. On August 27, 1995, police fired gunshots at protesters, killing seven and injuring about 300 people. Later, the three accused policemen, who were awarded death penalty by a Rangpur court, were hanged in September of 2004. The photo shows a mausoleum built at Dashmile to commemorate the tragedy. photo: observer