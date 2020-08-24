Cop dies with corona symptoms





The deceased was identified as Abdul Hannan, 45, son of Rikat Ali, a resident of Yusufpur Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia. He was posted at Munshigonj Police Outpost in Alamdanga Upazila of the district.

Chuadanga Sadar Hospital Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Shamim Kobir said Abdul Hannan had been suffering with fever, cold and respiratory problems for the last couple of days.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was rushed to the hospital in the morning, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

His sample was collected and sent to Khustia Medical College Hospital for the virus test, the RMO added.

Meanwhile, the total number of the virus cases rose to 1,108 in the district.

Among them, 57 people have been kept at an isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

So far, 580 people have been recovered from the virus while 25 died of it in the district.















