Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:39 AM
Acute drinking water crisis hits Sher-e-Bangla Hospital

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Ismail Hossain Negaban

BARISHAL, Aug 23: Acute drinking water crisis has hit Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the district.
The crisis has emerged due to faulty deep tube-wells. The water tanks get empty frequently. Besides, the tank water is reddish and undrinkable as it tastes salty.
The water crisis has been continuing for one month.
Deputy Assistant Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) for SBMCH unit Selim Talukder said, water is reserved in tanks by lifting with two deep tube-wells and supplied to the college and the hospital round the clock.
He acknowledged that one of the tube-wells situated in physicians' residential area is releasing unusable reddish and salty water for last several days.
He also said the tube well is no longer reparable, and without installing a new one, the problem cannot be solved.
On condition of anonymity, two third class employees (technologists) of the SBMCH said, they hardly get usable water from the two tube-wells.
Monira Begum, 37, a relative of a patient admitted to the surgery (women) unit on August 13, said they are suffering for drinking water since the beginning. The water is dirty and salty which is available for bathing or washing, she complained.
Sub-Inspector of Kotwali Police Station Md Nazmul Huda, who is on-duty at the hospital, said the water supply has been suspended on last Sunday night. Thousands of patients and their relatives are facing untold sufferings for the lack of drinking water.
He also said, on Monday noon, water was supplied for some times but that was undrinkable.
SBMCH Director Dr Bakir Hossen said he sent a letter to the executive engineer of PWD for resolving the water crisis. If measure is not taken immediately, the water crisis will become serious.
Executive Engineer of Barishal PWD Gerald Oliver Gouda said the deep tube wells of the hospital are 62-year old. He sent an expert team for repairing one of the two tube wells. At the same time, they sent a letter to the ministry concerned on Tuesday last for installing a new tube well with Tk 62 lakh.
If the allocation is granted, the proposed tube well will be installed soon, he added.


