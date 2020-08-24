Video
Eight more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 23: Eight more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality cases to 236 here.
Meanwhile, some 178 more people have contracted the virus in seven districts of the division during this time.
With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 16,633 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Saturday noon.
He said of the newly infected people, 57 are in Bogura, 30 in Rajshahi, 24 in Natore, 22 in Naogaon, 18 in Sirajganj, 14 in Joypurhat and 13 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 11,451 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division till Saturday morning, the official added.


