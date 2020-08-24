Video
Minor drowns at Dhunat

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Aug 23: A minor girl drowned in a beel in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Raifa Khatun, 8, daughter Khokon Fakir of Nandiar Para Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Raifa came to her grandparents' house in Heutnagar Kodalpara area under Kalerpara Union in the upazila three days before.
On Sunday noon, Raifa went missing while she was bathing in a marsh nearby the house with other minors.
Later, the relatives found her floating body on the marsh water after a long search.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident adding that, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.


