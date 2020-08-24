Video
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:39 AM
Home Countryside

Over 66 people fined in four districts

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts fined more than 66 people and realised Tk 89,650 on different charges in four districts- Sherpur, Bhola, Bogura and Pirojpur.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A mobile court here on Monday fined a trader Tk 50,000 for illegally lifting sand from the Bhogai River in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.
The fined person is Hasanuzzaman Khokon of the upazila.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanchita Biswas conducted a drive in Nichpara area of the river adjacent to Bangabandhu Park at noon and fined Khokon.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A mobile court here on Monday fined owners of four pharmaceuticals Tk 7,000 for selling date-expired medicines and keeping physician samples in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.
Bhola Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Assistant Director (AD) Mahmudul Hasan, in a drive in the municipal town at noon, fined Afif Medical Hall Tk 3,000, Rahman Agency Tk 2,000, and Daulatkhan Medical Hall and Al Amin Drug House Tk 1,000 each.
AD Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: Separate mobile courts here on Friday fined 20 people and a number of shops Tk 28,550 on different charges in the district town.
The district administration conducted the mobile courts in different areas, including Thanthania, Colony, Fateh Ali Bazar, Satmatha, Ghorarmor, Banani, Jaleshwaritala, Sabgram and Seujgari of the town.
The mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates Mazharul Islam Chowdhury, Maruf Afzal Rajan, Ishrat Jahan, GM Rashedul Islam, Papiya Sultana and Md Tasnimuzzaman fined 15 people for not wearing face masks, five motorcyclists for not having helmet and some shops for selling products without price tags and expiry dates.
During the drive, 30 cases were also lodged against the law violators here.  
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A mobile court here on Friday fined 41 people for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha fined the health guideline violators Tk 4,100 during the drive in weekly bazaar in the upazila sadar from 11am to 12:30pm.
UNO Khaleda Khatun Rekha confirmed the matter adding that, such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.









