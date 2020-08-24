Thousands marooned at Char Kukri Mukri



Some flood victims in a Char Kukri Mukri village. photo: observer

Thousands of people in village after village have been marooned. Even cattle, fish enclosures and vegetable farms did not remain safe.

A visit found upstream water flooding the entire island in the absence of sluice gates at ten points of an embankment over the canal linking the two rivers.

Union Parishad Chairman Abul Hashem Mahajan, over mobile phone, said installing sluice gates was proposed but no progress has been noticed yet.

He stressed the need for building sluice gates over the embankment to save the marooned people and the island. A local H M Shaheen said they will get rid of inundation if sluice gates are made in the embankment.

The marooned people are suffering from food and drinking water crises and different water-borne diseases.









It may be mentioned that under Climate Trust Fund, the 14.5-km embankment was built at Tk 11 crore about eight years back, but due to the lack of sluice gates locals are not getting its benefits. The salty tidal water deluges the entire area.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in the upazila Hasan Mahmud and its Deputy Divisional Engineer Mizanur Rahman said a project has been approved to construct sluice gates at Tk 20 crore. The construction work will begin from next dry season, they added.



