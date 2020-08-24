

150 families at Ashrayan Project suffer for tidal water

The tides are affecting them seriously as an incomplete embankment along the river has broken. As a result, the tidal water easily enters the localities. During high tide people take shelter on embankment and during ebb tide they stay in houses.

Over 700 people of 150 families have been living in the project area since 2002. A by-road was built along the river to protect the Goroikhali Bazaar and the Ashrayan Project.

Recently, for the construction of a new one-kilometre road removing the old road, some houses and bathrooms have been demolished. But the construction of the new road was not completed. As a result, the tidal water enters the Ashrayan Project and inundates Goroikhali Bazaar.

Ashrayan Project President Mohidul Morol said this situation has been created as the new road has not been finished by the local union parishad (UP) member.

Rashida Begum of the project's house no. 8 under plot no. 2 alleged, UP Member and Panel Chairman Abdus Salam Keru has blocked the water-passing mouth in a planned way.

But the UP member denied the allegation and said, "I have completed the embankment under the instruction of local lawmaker. But, I have not broken any house or bathroom in this connection. A local Babu Gayen has blocked the pipe of the drain, and he is spreading falsehood against me."

Local Awami League leader Gazi Mizanur Rahman said the road beside the Bazaar and the Ashrayan Project has been built narrowly from the beginning. As the work has not been completed under special allocation, tidal water is flooding the area.

UP Chairman Ruhul Amin Biswas said, cutting the old road the new road has been built haphazardly; so the tidal water is deluging the Ashrayan Project.















