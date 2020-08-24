Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:39 AM
latest
Home Countryside

150 families at Ashrayan Project suffer for tidal water

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

150 families at Ashrayan Project suffer for tidal water

150 families at Ashrayan Project suffer for tidal water

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Aug 23: At least 150 families of Goroikhali Ashrayan Project beside the Shibsa River in Paikgachha Upazila of the district are passing days in difficulty due to regular tides.
The tides are affecting them seriously as an incomplete embankment along the river has broken. As a result, the tidal water easily enters the localities. During high tide people take shelter on embankment and during ebb tide they stay in houses.
Over 700 people of 150 families have been living in the project area since 2002. A by-road was built along the river to protect the Goroikhali Bazaar and the Ashrayan Project.
Recently, for the construction of a new one-kilometre road removing the old road, some houses and bathrooms have been demolished. But the construction of the new road was not completed. As a result, the tidal water enters the Ashrayan Project and inundates Goroikhali Bazaar.
Ashrayan Project President Mohidul Morol said this situation has been created as the new road has not been finished by the local union parishad (UP) member.
Rashida Begum of the project's house no. 8 under plot no. 2 alleged, UP Member and Panel Chairman Abdus Salam Keru has blocked the water-passing mouth in a planned way.
But the UP member denied the allegation and said, "I have completed the embankment under the instruction of local lawmaker. But, I have not broken any house or bathroom in this connection. A local Babu Gayen has blocked the pipe of the drain, and he is spreading falsehood against me."
Local Awami League leader Gazi Mizanur Rahman said the road beside the Bazaar and the Ashrayan Project has been built narrowly from the beginning. As the work has not been completed under special allocation, tidal water is flooding the area.
UP Chairman Ruhul Amin Biswas said, cutting the old road the new road has been built haphazardly; so the tidal water is deluging the Ashrayan Project.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lightning kills fisherman
Some dedicated youths of Narayanganj City in a team
8 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
25th anniversary of Yasmin Tragedy Day
Cop dies with corona symptoms
Acute drinking water crisis hits Sher-e-Bangla Hospital
Eight more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Minor drowns at Dhunat


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft