Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:39 AM
latest
Home Business

BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday for integrated use of One Stop Services (OSS).
The OSS is an online mechanism that aims at providing quick, efficient and transparent services to investors from one place under one roof to save time and cost.
Director General-5 (Joint Secretary) of BIDA Md Wahidul Islam and Secretary General (Acting), DCCI Afsarul Arifeen signed the document for their organizations. Secretary from the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present on the occasion as the chief guest.
Meanwhile, besides DCCI, BIDA has also signed MoU with the Ministry of Land, Department of Environment and RAJUK to provide 13 services online to them.
DCCI, according to the MoU, will provide two services which are issuing certificate of origin and membership certificate. In total 154 services through 35 organizations will be provided under the OSS. Meanwhile, using the OSS five companies got registration approval.
Secretary, PMO, Tofazzel Hossain Miah lauded DCCI for signing MoU with BIDA as one of the largest voices of private sector in Bangladesh. He said for starting a business, license and certification are two important things and through the OSS these services will be available in a hassle free manner.
He hopes this initiative will create confidence and build trust among the business community and the investors. He also underscored the importance of maintaining coordination between public and private sector to expedite quality and quantitative investments in the country.            
BIDA Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam praised DCCI for being on board with BIDA's initiative as forefront of Bangladesh's private sector. He said there are three components- like process, time and cost that are very important in achieving ease of doing business index.
By implementing OSS, process, time and cost will automatically come down, he said. Using digital platform ease of the process will be achieved and will help remove corruptions. The OSS app is a mobile application and with an option of feedback to monitor its activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK plans to drop Facebook tax, Mail on Sunday says
BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services
Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on int'l  routes
Aussie national airline Qantas reports $2.8b revenue hit
‘Dialogue crucial to economic policy formulation’
Razzak seeks Indian co-op in farm sector mechanization
Trump says could decouple and not do business with China
Alamgir Hossain promoted as DMD of Bank Asia


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft