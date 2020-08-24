BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services





The OSS is an online mechanism that aims at providing quick, efficient and transparent services to investors from one place under one roof to save time and cost.

Director General-5 (Joint Secretary) of BIDA Md Wahidul Islam and Secretary General (Acting), DCCI Afsarul Arifeen signed the document for their organizations. Secretary from the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present on the occasion as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, besides DCCI, BIDA has also signed MoU with the Ministry of Land, Department of Environment and RAJUK to provide 13 services online to them.

DCCI, according to the MoU, will provide two services which are issuing certificate of origin and membership certificate. In total 154 services through 35 organizations will be provided under the OSS. Meanwhile, using the OSS five companies got registration approval.

Secretary, PMO, Tofazzel Hossain Miah lauded DCCI for signing MoU with BIDA as one of the largest voices of private sector in Bangladesh. He said for starting a business, license and certification are two important things and through the OSS these services will be available in a hassle free manner.

He hopes this initiative will create confidence and build trust among the business community and the investors. He also underscored the importance of maintaining coordination between public and private sector to expedite quality and quantitative investments in the country.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam praised DCCI for being on board with BIDA's initiative as forefront of Bangladesh's private sector. He said there are three components- like process, time and cost that are very important in achieving ease of doing business index.

By implementing OSS, process, time and cost will automatically come down, he said. Using digital platform ease of the process will be achieved and will help remove corruptions. The OSS app is a mobile application and with an option of feedback to monitor its activities.





























