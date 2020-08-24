Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:39 AM
latest
Home Business

Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on int'l  routes

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Aug 23: Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday said it plans to resume 50 flights on the international route this winter and in 2021 that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they're longing for," said Joe Esposito, senior vice president for network planning.
Delta said its resumed service would include daily flights from Seattle to Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai.
In June, Delta said it would resume flights between Seattle and Shanghai, making it the first US airline to restart operations between the United States and China after flights were suspended in February due to the pandemic.
The US airline said earlier this week that it would continue blocking middle seats through at least Jan. 6, covering the key holiday season, but would raise the cap on the number of passengers on its flights in October.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK plans to drop Facebook tax, Mail on Sunday says
BIDA, DCCI sign MoU for one stop services
Delta Air Lines plans to resume more flights on int'l  routes
Aussie national airline Qantas reports $2.8b revenue hit
‘Dialogue crucial to economic policy formulation’
Razzak seeks Indian co-op in farm sector mechanization
Trump says could decouple and not do business with China
Alamgir Hossain promoted as DMD of Bank Asia


Latest News
Over 40pc Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination
Suspended OC Pradeep, his wife sued by ACC for amassing illegal wealth
No change in Pranab Mukherjee’s health: Hospital
Russia, Turkey agree on delivery of 2nd S-400 missile system regiment
South Africa retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic
Detained journalist Kajol passes blood with vomit, says ASK
BCB looking for a batting coach for all format of cricket
Rubel eying to make a Test comeback in Sri Lanka
Four women’s archers’ tested COVID-19 negative
Re-opening of educational institutions on September unlikely
Most Read News
Journalist Abdus Shahid dies of coronavirus
Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths nearly 4,000
A boost in Bangladesh-Qatar relations
Mansur Rahman MP tests corona positive
Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings
Papia, her husband indicted
Religious Affairs Secretary, family contract COVID-19
Bangladeshi who was shot in US dies
PM: Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack
UAE-Israel deal: Another defeat for Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft