Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:38 AM
Razzak seeks Indian co-op in farm sector mechanization

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Sunday sought cooperation from India in terms of agro-processing and farm mechanization as both the countries have a lot of opportunities to work together to this end.
"We need Indian assistance for enhancing agro-processing and marketing of the agricultural commodities as our main goal is commercialization and modernization of the agriculture," he said.
The agriculture minister made the comment when Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das made a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office yesterday.
During the call on, they discussed bilateral issues and how the two neighboring countries can cooperate each other on agriculture, livestock, agro-engineering and dairy sectors.
Dr Razzaque said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh already has brought tremendous success in agriculture which once was less productive, but the country is still lags behind in agro-processing and commodity    marketing."
On the other hand, the minister said India is far advance in these areas compared to Bangladesh, he said, adding: "So, we need Indian cooperation to bring changes in the sector."
Terming India as a true friend of Bangladesh, he said, "As we have deep relationship between us, we strongly believe that the cooperation in all areas, including economic, social and cultural, would further strengthen."
Lauding Bangladesh's success in agriculture sector, the Indian high commissioner said there are lots of opportunities between the two countries to cooperate each other in agro-processing, dairy, agro-engineering and light engineering.
During the discussion, she also assured the minister of providing all-out cooperation in the agriculture sector. Agriculture Secretary M Nasiruzzaman was present during the meeting.     -BSS


