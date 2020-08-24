Trump says could decouple and not do business with China

WASHINGTON, Aug 22: US President Donald Trump, in a Fox News interview airing Sunday, raised the possibility of decoupling the US economy from China, a major purchaser of US goods.

In a video excerpt, Trump initially told interviewer Steve Hilton "we don't have to" do business with China, and then later said about decoupling: "Well it's something that if they don't treat us right I would certainly, I would certainly do that."

Trump entered into a high-stakes trade war with China before reaching a partial Phase 1 trade deal in January. Trump has since shut the door on Phase 2 negotiations, saying he was unhappy with Beijing's handling of the pandemic. -Reuters

























