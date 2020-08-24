

Alamgir Hossain promoted as DMD of Bank Asia

Hossain started his banking career with Eastern Bank Limited in 1997 as Probationary Officer. During his 8 years of career with Eastern Bank Ltd, he performed responsibilities in different capacities in Branch Banking including Branch Manager.

In 2005, he joined Bank Asia Ltd. as Assistant Vice President and initially worked at Gulshan Branch. During his last 15 years' journey with Bank Asia Ltd, he has served as Head of Branch of major branches of the bank like Mohakhali, MCB Banani, MCB Dilkusha and Principal Office.

Hossain completed his post-graduation in English from the University of Dhaka.

















