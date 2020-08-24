Video
Monday, 24 August, 2020, 2:38 AM
IBTRA holds workshop on international factoring

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised daylong workshop titled "International Factoring" on Saturday at virtual platform. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL addressed the inaugural session as chief guest, says a press release.
Head of Branches, Foreign Exchange in Charge of AD Branches, Executive and Officials of International Banking Wing and Shari`ah Secretariat of the bank took part in the workshop
Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee of IBBL and Professor, Department of Accounting, University of Chattogram, Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Director of IBBL and Professor, Department of Finance, University of Chattogram and Dr. Prashanta Kumar Banerjee, Professor and Director (Research, Development and Consultancy) of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management addressed the workshop as session leader.
Presided over by S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Director General of IBTRA, the inaugural session of the workshop was addressed by Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director and Md. Motiar Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank.















