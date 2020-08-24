Banking Event

NRB Global Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar, Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, and high officials inaugurating its two Islamic Banking Branches at Chawkbazar Dhaka and Chawkbazar Chittagong through online on Sunday. NRB Global Bank has been providing Islamic banking services along with conventional banking through the launch of Islamic Banking window from among the existing branches.NRB Global Bank is expected to be transformed into a full fledged Islamic bank from October 01, 2020. photo: Bank