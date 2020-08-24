Video
IBBL approves 10pc cash dividend

Published : Monday, 24 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Banking EventIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) approved 10pc cash dividend for the shareholders as well as financial statements of the bank for the year ended 31 December 2019 at its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently at virtual platform, says a press release.
Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting.




Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of KSA and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen of the bank, Dr. Areef Suleman, Director and IDB representative along with other Directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar, Chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary along with foreign institutional Shareholders and significant number of Shareholders participated the meeting.




